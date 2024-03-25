FDA approves first once daily combination PAH treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opsynvi (macitentan and tadalafil), a single-tablet combination of an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA), and a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor.

Developed by US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Opsynvi is authorized for the chronic treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, World Health Organization [WHO] Group I) and WHO functional class (FC) II-III. This is the first and only approval by the FDA of a once daily combination for PAH.