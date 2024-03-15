FDA approves first treatment for patients with NASH with fibrosis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday approved Rezdiffra (resmetirom) for the treatment of adults with non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), to be used along with diet and exercise.

The FDA granted the approval to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL), whose shares shot up 28% to $311.75 pre-market, and marked the first time the agency has authorized a new treatment for NASH.