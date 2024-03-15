FDA approves first treatment for patients with NASH with fibrosis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday approved Rezdiffra (resmetirom) for the treatment of adults with non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), to be used along with diet and exercise.
The FDA granted the approval to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL), whose shares shot up 28% to $311.75 pre-market, and marked the first time the agency has authorized a new treatment for NASH.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze