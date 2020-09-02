Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA approves first weekly therapy for adult growth hormone deficiency

Pharmaceutical
2 September 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Sogroya (somapacitan) for adults with growth hormone deficiency.

Sogroya, from Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), is the first human growth hormone (hGH) therapy that adult patients only take once a week by injection under the skin; other FDA-approved hGH formulations for adults with growth hormone deficiency must be administered daily.

Novo Nordisk says it is currently finalizing plans for when Sogroya can be made available.

