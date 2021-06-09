FDA approves for Pfizer's Prevnar 20

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Prevnar 20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine) for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes in the vaccine in adults ages 18 years and older, from US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).
Following the FDA approval, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet in October to discuss and update recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of pneumococcal vaccines in adults.
The new vaccine is a follow-up to Pfizer’s 13-valent product, and extends the use of the franchise in adults, an area where Prevnar 13 has been falling back. Pfizer’s Prevnar franchise brought in sales of $5.85 billion last year.
