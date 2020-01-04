FDA approves label change for Flexion's Zilretta

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to update the product label for Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.



The news pushed up the shares of Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FLXN), which markets the drug, by 14%, meaning the stock has now doubled from its lows this summer. The drug was first approved by the FDA in October 2017 and generated sales of $21.8 million in third-quarter 2019.

Key elements of the label update include: