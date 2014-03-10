FDA approves label changes for Doribax to reflect risks

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved label changes for the antibacterial Doribax (doripenem) to warn of increased risk of death in certain patients.

The drug had been marketed by Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE; JNJ) subsidiary Janssen before the company returned its rights for Doribax to Japan’s Shionogi (TYO: 4507) last year.

The FDA has concluded that Doribax, an antibacterial drug that has been used to treat patients who develop pneumonia while on ventilators, carries an increased risk of death and lower clinical cure rates compared to use of imipenem and cilastatin for injection (marketed in the USA under the name Primaxin by Merck & Co). Based on its analysis of data from a three-year clinical trial that was prematurely stopped in 2011 due to these safety concerns (The Pharma Letter January 9, 2012), the FDA have approved changes to the Doribax drug label that describe these risks.