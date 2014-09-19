FDA approves Lilly’s Trulicity to treat type 2 diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Trulicity (dulaglutide), a once-weekly subcutaneous injection to improve glycemic control (blood sugar levels), along with diet and exercise, in adults with type 2 diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes affects about 26 million people and accounts for more than 90% of diabetes cases diagnosed in the USA. Over time, high blood sugar levels can increase the risk for serious complications, including heart disease, blindness, and nerve and kidney damage.
Lilly plans to make Trulicity 0.75mg and 1.5mg single-dose pens available for adults in the United States later this year. This marks the first approval for Trulicity anywhere in the world. It has also been submitted to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory bodies, the company said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze