FDA approves Lupin's Solosec for trichomoniasis

The US subsidiary of Indian drug major Lupin Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 500257) has receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the use of Solosec (secnidazole) to include the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults.

Trichomoniasis vaginalis is the most common non-viral, curable sexually-transmitted infection (STI) in the USA, affecting an estimated three to five million people every year.

Solosec came into Lupin’s portfolio via its October 2017 acquisition of Symbiomix Therapeutics for around $200 million, and the drug gained US FDA approval for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women in May that year.