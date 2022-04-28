FDA approves Mycovia's Vivjoa, first med for chronic yeast infection

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vivjoa (oteseconazole) capsules, an azole antifungal indicated to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in females with a history of RVVC who are not of reproductive potential.
Vivjoa is the first and only FDA-approved medication for this condition and provides sustained efficacy demonstrated by significant long-term reduction of RVVC recurrence through 50 weeks versus comparators. VIVJOA is the first FDA-approved product for Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, an emerging biopharmaceutical company dedicated to recognizing and empowering those living with unmet medical needs by developing novel therapies.
Mycovia is planning its commercial launch of Vivjoa in the second quarter of 2022.
