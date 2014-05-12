FDA approves new indication for Bayer's Kogenate

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for German drug major Bayer's (BAYN: DE) Kogenate FS antihemophilic factor VIII (recombinant), for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults with hemophilia A.

Although Kogenate is among Bayer's established pharmaceutical products (cleared for marketing in the 1990s), 2013 sales of the blood clotting drug still increased by 6.4% to 1.20 billion euros ($1.65 billion) on a currency-adjusted basis due to higher volumes.