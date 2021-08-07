Monday 12 January 2026

FDA approves Nexviazyme for late-onset Pompe disease

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2021
sanofi_us_site_large

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) for intravenous infusion to treat patients one year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease, from French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Patients with Pompe disease have an enzyme deficiency that leads to the accumulation of a complex sugar, called glycogen, in skeletal and heart muscles, which cause muscle weakness and premature death from respiratory or heart failure. Normally, glycogen - the stored form of glucose - breaks down to release glucose into the bloodstream to be used as fuel for the cells.

“Pompe disease is a debilitating and progressive condition that significantly inhibits mobility and breathing,” said Bill Sibold, executive vice president of Sanofi Genzyme. “For decades, we’ve made it our responsibility to research how to target the M6P receptor, the key pathway for cellular uptake of enzyme replacement therapy. Nexviazyme is a potential new standard of care for people living with late-onset Pompe disease and delivers on our promise to pursue medicines for patients living with rare diseases.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EMA accepts Sanofi's submission for avalglucosidase alfa in Pompe disease
2 October 2020
Biotechnology
FDA accepts new Pompe disease therapy for priority review
18 November 2020
Biotechnology
Amicus gene therapy business acquired in SPAC deal to create Caritas
30 September 2021
Biotechnology
Nexviadyme approved by EC for Pompe disease
28 June 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze