FDA approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's once-monthly Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) and Danish partner Lundbeck (LUND: DC) have received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension, an intramuscular (IM) depot formulation indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Abilify Maintena is the first dopamine D2 partial agonist approved as a once-monthly injection. It contributes a new treatment option to address the on-going need for relapse prevention in patients with schizophrenia, a chronic, debilitating disease. Lundbeck; shares advanced as much as 3.8%, and rose 3.2% to 99.90 Danish kroner in Copenhagen on Friday morning, as the news came along side European approval for the company’s alcohol addiction drug Selincro (nalmefene; The Pharma Letter March 1).