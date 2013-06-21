Friday 9 January 2026

FDA approves Plan B One-Step emergency contraceptive for OTC use by women of child-bearing potential

Pharmaceutical
21 June 2013

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Plan B One-Step (levonorgestrel), from Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) as a non-prescription product for all women of child-bearing potential. This action complies with the April 5, 2013 order of the US District Court in New York to make levonorgestrel-containing emergency contraceptives available as an over-the-counter (OTC) product without age or point-of-sale restrictions.

Plan B One-Step is an emergency contraceptive intended to reduce the chance of pregnancy following unprotected sexual intercourse or a known or suspected contraceptive failure (eg, condom). Plan B One-Step is a single-dose pill (1.5mg tablet) that is effective in decreasing the chance of pregnancy and should be taken as soon as possible within three days after unprotected sex.

Fulfils commitment to Court order

