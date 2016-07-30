FDA approves Silvergate’s pediatric lisinopril Qbrelis

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Qbrelis (lisinopril) oral solution from Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, the first and only FDA-approved lisinopril oral solution.
Qbrelis is indicated for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) in adult patients and pediatric patients six years of age and older, adjunct therapy for heart failure, and treatment of acute myocardial infarction in adults, noted Silvergate, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative and safe medicines for children.
Lisinopril is the active ingredient of Merck & Co and AstraZeneca's respective Prinivil and Zestril brands, which were approved by the FDA in 1995 and is now off patent
