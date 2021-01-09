FDA approves sNDA for Nubeqa to add OS Rxing info

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to add overall survival (OS) and other secondary endpoint data from the Phase III ARAMIS trial to the Nubeqa (darolutamide) Prescribing Information, German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) announced late Friday.
Nubeqa significantly reduced the risk of death by 31%, offering men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) extended survival for a greater chance of living longer. Additional data include time to pain progression and time to initiation of cytotoxic chemotherapy. The Prescribing Information was also updated to include additional guidance on drug interactions. The final analysis reinforced Nubeqa’s safety profile with an extended follow-up of median 29 months for the overall study population, said Bayer.
The updated Prescribing Information follows the presentation of these data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program and subsequent September 10 publication in The New England Journal of Medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze