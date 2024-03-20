Thursday 18 June 2026

FDA approves sNDA for Takeda’s Iclusig in Ph+ALL

Pharmaceutical
20 March 2024
takeda_us_large

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Iclusig (ponatinib) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) in combination with chemotherapy.

Marketed by Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502), Iclusig becomes the first and only targeted treatment approved in the USA for frontline Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy. The news broke on what is a public holiday in Japan, so the was no stock market reaction.

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