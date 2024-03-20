FDA approves sNDA for Takeda’s Iclusig in Ph+ALL

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Iclusig (ponatinib) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) in combination with chemotherapy.
Marketed by Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502), Iclusig becomes the first and only targeted treatment approved in the USA for frontline Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy. The news broke on what is a public holiday in Japan, so the was no stock market reaction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze