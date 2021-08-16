FDA approves TBE vaccine Ticovac

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for Ticovac (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older.

The approval was granted to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which the US pharma giant acquired from Baxter in a $635 million package in 2014.

Ticovac is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect US adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Following Friday’s FDA approval, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of Ticovac.