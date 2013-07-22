FDA backs Astellas' Astragraf XL for kidney transplant rejection prophylaxis

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma’s (TYO: 4503) Astragraf XL (tacrolimus extended-release capsules) for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and corticosteroids, with or without basiliximab induction.

The drug is a once-daily, modified-release version of the firm's Prograf (tacrolimus), which lost its US patent protection in April 2008. The drug had annual US sales of nearly $1 billion at that time.