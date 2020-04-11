Friday 20 March 2026

FDA backs Koselugo, first drug for debilitating and disfiguring rare disease

Pharmaceutical
11 April 2020
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The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Koselugo (selumetinib) for the treatment of pediatric patients, two years of age and older, with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a genetic disorder of the nervous system causing tumors to grow on nerves.

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