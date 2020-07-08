Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA backs new therapy for MDS that can be taken at home

Pharmaceutical
8 July 2020
otsuka-big

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Inqovi (decitabine and cedazuridine; ASTX727) tablets for treatment of adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML).

The FDA granted this approval to Astex Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4568). The same day, Health Canada also approved Inqovi, the commercialization of which in the USA and Canada will be conducted by Taiho Oncology and Taiho Pharma Canada, respectively, both indirect subsidiaries of Otsuka.

This represents an important advance in treatment options for patients with MDS, a type of blood cancer, who previously needed to visit a health care facility to receive intravenous therapy. Inqovi is taken as one tablet by mouth once daily for five consecutive days of each 28-day cycle.

