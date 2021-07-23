Monday 12 January 2026

FDA backs treatment for pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes

Pharmaceutical
23 July 2021
astrazeneca_big-1

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Bydureon and Bydureon BCie (exenatide extended-release) injection to be used in addition to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control (blood sugar levels) in pediatric patients 10 years or older with type 2 diabetes.

Developed and marketed by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), exenatide extended-release was previously approved to treat adults with type 2 diabetes. First-quarter 2021 sales of Bydureon were $103 million.

Exenatide extended-release is not recommended as a first treatment option for patients whose disease is not adequately controlled through diet and exercise. The medication should not be used for type 1 diabetes. Exenatide extended-release should not be used with other exenatide-containing products and it has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas).

