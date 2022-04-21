Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA 'Breakthrough' status for Zambon's CMS I-neb

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2022
zambon_big

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Zambo today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to colistimethate sodium powder for nebulization solution (CMS I-neb) for the reduction in the incidence of pulmonary exacerbations in adult patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) colonized with P. aeruginosa.

NCFB is a chronic, progressive, and irreversible respiratory disease. There are no approved inhaled treatments currently available for patients with bronchiectasis and chronic P. aeruginosa colonization.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation is supported by data from the Phase III PROMIS - I study, which showed that CMS I-neb significantly reduced the annual rate of exacerbations in patients with NCFB and P. aeruginosa chronic infection, the primary endpoint of the trial. In addition, the trial met important secondary endpoints, including reduction of severe exacerbations and prolongation of time to first exacerbation compared to placebo, and also improvement in Quality of Life (QoL). The treatment was demonstrated to be well tolerated with adverse events similar between groups. Data from the Phase III trial were most recently presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in September 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive results for Zambon drug prompt hope in respiratory disease
9 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Zambon and Valeo Pharma launch PD drug Onstryv in Canada
11 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Roberto Tascione to be new CEO of Zambon
20 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Zambon trial upset by pandemic but results are encouraging
19 July 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze