FDA calls for more info from Forest and Gedeon Richter on cariprazine

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter regarding the New Drug Application for cariprazine, submitted by USA-based Forest Laboratories (NYSEL FRX) and Hungary’s largest drugmaker Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB).
In the complete response letter, the FDA acknowledged that cariprazine, an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults, demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of schizophrenia and mania associated with bipolar disorder. However, the agency indicated more information, including additional clinical trial data, would be needed.
“Given the complex pharmacokinetics and metabolism of cariprazine, we believe this request was made to better define the optimal dosing regimen to maintain the demonstrated efficacy, while minimizing the potential for the development of adverse events generally associated with this class of drug,” said Marco Taglietti, president, Forest Research Institute.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze