Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA clears Eisai Zonegran facility in UK for US exports

Pharmaceutical
15 October 2013
fda-big

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the US supply of the epilepsy drug Zonegran (zonisamide) from its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania) Knowledge Centre based in Hatfield, UK. The Hatfield site will manufacture and package three different strengths of Zonegran tablet for export to the USA.

The FDA action follows the approval last month for the US supply of another Eisai epilepsy drug, Fycompa (perampanel; The Pharma Letter September 11). The manufacturing facility at Hatfield, which also includes Eisai’s EMEA sales and marketing and R&D operations, is increasing in significance to the company’s worldwide business as it continues becomes a global supply center for innovative products such as zonisamide and perampanel.

Gary Hendler, president and chief executive of Eisai EMEA, comments: "We are pleased to announce this new FDA approval for the US supply of Zonegran from our Hatfield manufacturing facility. This latest achievement, which follows the earlier FDA supply approval for Fycompa, is testament to the commitment our EMEA business has made to the UK."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026

Company Spotlight

LB Pharmaceuticals
A U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York. It is focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, with clinical studies run through external trial sites.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze