Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA delays approval of Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft

Pharmaceutical
19 February 2021
mallinckrodt-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has informed Ireland-incorporated specialty pharma firm Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) that it is deferring action (pending a site inspection) on the Stratatech Biologics License Application (BLA) for StrataGraft, an investigational allogeneic cellularized scaffold product in development for the treatment of adult patients with deep partial-thickness burns.

This is due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, which are delaying a required manufacturing site inspection, said Mallinckrodt, which acquired rights to the product with its acquisition of Stratatech Corp, a privately-held Wisconsin-based regenerative medicine company, in 2016.

At that time, Mallinckrodt said that, if approved, StrataGraft could be the first biological "off-the-shelf" skin substitute product for treatment of severe burns. Mallinckrodt estimated the market size at $300 million based off the treatment of 10,000 patients annually for severe burns in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt to acquire Stratatech, gaining rights to skin substitute
11 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
Disaster-prone Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy
13 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
CRL for Mallinckrodt's terlipressin in HRS-1 sends shares lower
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt agrees to $260 million to settlement over Acthar Gel
10 March 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze