Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA expands age indication for Menveo, quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine

2 August 2013

The US Food and Drug Administration late yesterday (August 1) approved Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Menveo (meningococcal Group A, C, W-135 and Y conjugate vaccine) for the prevention of meningococcal disease caused by four strains of the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis in infants and toddlers from two months of age.

With this expanded indication, pediatricians in the USA can now offer a single vaccine for the protection of infants, children and adolescents against four of the five most common serogroups that cause meningococcal disease, noted Novartis. Menveo has been available for use in adolescents and adults (11 to 55 years of age) since February 2010 and in children (two to 10 years of age) since January 2011, the company noted.

"Each year, more children in the USA die or are left with permanent disability from meningococcal disease than from two other diseases combined that we routinely vaccinate infants against - rotavirus and varicella," said Steve Black of the Center for Global Health, University of Cincinnati Children's Hospital quoted by Novartis, adding: "With the expanded indication for this MCV4 vaccine, we now have the opportunity to help protect our infants against four strains of meningococcal disease earlier, when they are most vulnerable."

