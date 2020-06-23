Wednesday 25 March 2026

FDA expands approval for Xpovio

Pharmaceutical
23 June 2020
karyopharm_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Xpovio (selinexor) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy.

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Karyopharm Therapeutics
A Massachusetts-based commercial-stage oncology company, Karyopharm Therapeutics is built around XPO1 inhibition and is using marketed selinexor revenue plus pivotal late-stage studies to try to expand its position in hematologic malignancies and gynecologic cancer.


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