Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA expands indication for Eliquis to treatment of DVT and PE

Pharmaceutical
22 August 2014
fda-big

US pharma majors Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) late yesterday said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental New Drug Application for their oral anticoagulant drug Eliquis (apixaban).

The FDA cleared use of the drug for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), and for the reduction in the risk of recurrent DVT and PE following initial therapy. Combined, DVT and PE are known as VTE. It is estimated that every year, around 900,000 Americans are affected by DVT and PE.

Eliquis is the third of three of the new oral anticoagulants to gain approval for DVT, joining Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa (dabigatran) and Bayer’s Xarelto (rivaroxaban). The added indication for Eliquis is still under review by the European Medicines Agency, whose Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended that it be granted. B-MS’ worldwide sales of the drug reached just $171 million for the second quarter of 2014, and it is hoped that the added indication will improve this.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze