Monday 12 January 2026

FDA extends review period for another Incyte NDA

Pharmaceutical
14 June 2021
incytebig

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD).

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended by three months to September 21, 2021, says the drug’s developer, USA-based Incyte Corp (Nasdaq: INCY), whose shares closed down 5.7% at $82.58 on Friday following the announcement.

The FDA extended the PDUFA action date to allow time to review additional analyses of previously-submitted data provided by Incyte in response to the FDA’s information request. The submission of the additional information has been determined by the FDA to constitute a Major Amendment to the NDA, resulting in an extension of the PDUFA goal date.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Incyte shares results for ruxolitinib in the treatment of vitiligo at WCD
15 June 2019
Biotechnology
FDA approves added indication for Jakafi
28 May 2019
Biotechnology
Incyte takes option to acquire rights to Cellenkos' CK0804
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
FDA AdCom negative on Incyte's retifanlimab
25 June 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze