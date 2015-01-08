Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA Focus: Recalling dangerous and defective drugs

Pharmaceutical
8 January 2015
fda-blog-700

In a monthly FDA-focused blog published exclusively by The Pharma Letter, Dr Nicola Davies looks at how the FDA is responsible for recalling dangerous drugs.

The pharmaceutical industry manufactures different kinds of drugs with the intention of giving people the chance to live better quality and longer lives. In 2013, it is estimated that the industry supplied drugs worth $329 billion to US consumers. Each and every drug manufactured and sold in the USA is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency responsible for approving drugs before the general public start using it.

Regrettably, even with this supervision, some manufacturers produce drugs that can be defective, as well as dangerous – and even life threatening. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that pharmaceutical drugs cause more than 40,000 fatalities every year. Recent research by the CDC revealed that over 50% of all drugs sold in the US can potentially cause detrimental consequences, in spite of the FDA’s approval.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze