FDA green light for Bristol Myers' Camzyos in oHCM

Following a previously delayed decision, the US Food and Drug Administration has now approved Camzyos (mavacamten, 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, 15mg capsules) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
Camzyos, from US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), is the first and only FDA-approved allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive HCM. The firm’s shares closed up 1.8% at $77.20 yesterday following the announcement
Wall Street analysts, as well as Bristol Myers itself, expect the approval to add billions of dollars of sales to the company’s cardiovascular franchise, which is led by the blood thinner Eliquis.
