FDA green lights Korsuva for pruritus in hemodialysis patients

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Korsuva (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis, said Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA), whose shares shot up almost 29% to $18.38 in pre-market trading this morning.
Korsuva injection, which is partnered with Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN), is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system. Some analysts have forecast that Korsuva could potentially bring in over $500 million sales at peak.
“The FDA approval of Korsuva injection is a transformational milestone for Cara and a significant advancement for the substantial number of adult hemodialysis patients suffering from moderate-to-severe pruritus,” said Derek Chalmers, president and chief executive of Cara Therapeutics. “We look forward to working closely with our commercial partner, Vifor Pharma, to launch Korsuva injection in the US in the coming months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze