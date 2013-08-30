FDA investigating rare brain infection in patient taking Gilenya

In a safety communication issued on Thursday (August 29), the US Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that a patient in Europe diagnosed with possible multiple sclerosis (MS) has developed a rare and serious brain infection after taking the drug Gilenya (fingolimod), from Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX).
This is the first case of this disease, called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy or PML, reported following the administration of Gilenya to a patient who had not previously received Tysabri (natalizumab), an MS drug from US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) associated with a higher risk of PML.
Novartis itself alerted the FDA that a patient who had been treated with Gilenya has developed PML. However, according to Novartis at the time, it did not believe that Gilenya was the cause behind this patient in the UK developing PML.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze