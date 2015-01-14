FDA launches Office of Pharmaceutical Quality

The US Food and Drug Administration has launched an Office of Pharmaceutical Quality in a bid to clamp down on manufacturing problems experienced by some generic drug producers.
The aim is to make manufacturing more systematic. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the OPQ aims to create parity between brand-name and generic drugs by removing the manufacturing issues experienced by some generic drug producers.
Dr Woodcock added that the OPQ will provide the FDA with more quantitative information. Drugs being assessed at the moment will stay with their existing review team at the FDA, while new applications will be filed with the OPQ immediately.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze