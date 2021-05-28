FDA nod for Biohaven's Nurtec ODT for migraine prevention

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Nurtec ODT (rimegepant 75mg) for the preventive treatment of migraine, thus the drug becomes the first oral CGRP antagonist option to both prevent and treat migraines. Nurtec ODT is indicated for adult patients with episodic migraine, eg, those who experience less than 15 headache days per month.
The news sent shares of the drug’s developer, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) up 3% to $85.00 in after-hours trading on Thursday.
The FDA first approved Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. In February last year. Total revenues from Nurtec ODT were $43.8 million in the first quarter 2021, up around 24.8% sequentially. Revenues were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
