FDA nod for Mounjaro, a novel, dual-targeted type 2 diabetes therapy

14 May 2022
On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, as an addition to diet and exercise.

US pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE; LLY) Mounjaro was effective at improving blood sugar and was more effective than the other diabetes therapies with which it was compared in clinical studies. Tirzepatide is also under review as a weight management product, where is has shown strong efficacy.

Mounjaro received priority review designation for the diabetes indication. A priority review designation directs overall attention and resources to the evaluation of applications for drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions.

