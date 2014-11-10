Friday 9 January 2026

FDA oncologists welcome policy to speed approval of life-saving breast cancer drugs

Pharmaceutical
10 November 2014

Two key figures at the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research have said the FDA’s recently finalized guidance on neoadjuvant treatments will speed drug approval for high-risk patients.

Tatiana Prowell, breast cancer scientific lead, Division of Oncology Products and Office of Hematology Oncology Products, and Richard Pazdur, director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products (pictured), wrote on the FDA Voice blog that they welcomed the new research, presented at ESMO in September, that Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG:SIX) Perjeta (pertuzumab) improved survival by an average of nearly 16 months when added to standard treatment. While in the past, the next step would have been to wait for years while large clinical trials were conducted to determine if the drug also worked for earlier stages of breast cancer, this is beginning to change.

They explained that although most women diagnosed with early breast cancer have surgery first to remove their tumor and then drug treatment to reduce risk of recurrence (as adjuvant therapy), it is also possible to give the same anti-cancer medicines before surgery (as neoadjuvant therapy) with equally beneficial results. Most breast cancers will shrink when drugs are given before surgery, and some will completely disappear by the time of surgery. This is called a pathological complete response, or pCR. Patients with a pCR at the time of surgery are at much lower risk of having their cancers metastasize in the future.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze