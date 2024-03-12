FDA orphan and pediatric exclusivity for Astellas’ antifungal drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug and pediatric exclusivity to Cresemba (isavuconazonium sulfate) for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis (IA) and invasive mucormycosis (IM) in pediatric patients.

Cresemba is marketed in the USA by Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) under license from Swiss drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX: BSLN).