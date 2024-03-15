FDA panel vote puts Geron’s imetelstat on brink of approval

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel has voted in favor of the clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat for transfusion-dependent (TD) anemia in adults with low-to-intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

The vote by 12 to two members of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) led to shares in Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) - which is developing the investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies - to leap by 87% during Thursday’s trading.