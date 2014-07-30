FDA performs inspection of Impax's Taiwan facility

The US Food and Drug Administration has performed a general Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection and a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at US generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories’ (Nasdaq: IPXL) manufacturing facility in Taiwan.
The inspections, carried out from July 21 to 26, came ahead of the company’s launch of Parkinson's disease drug Rytary (carbidopa/levodopa), which is awaiting FDA approval.
At the conclusion of the inspection, the FDA issued a Form 483 with 10 inspectional observations. The FDA did not provide any status or classification to these observations and will wait until they have received and reviewed the company's response to provide this information. Impax has also not been informed by the FDA of the impact this Form 483 may have on Rytary’s October 9 review date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze