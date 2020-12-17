FDA Priorities under a Biden Administration

By Dr Nicola Davies

The year 2020 has brought unprecedented scientific challenges for the US Food and Drug Administration as it joined the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges faced, the FDA stands in a strong position, with robust scientific and regulatory processes in place to evaluate potential COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.

So, what will 2021 bring for the federal agency? Following his success in the 2020 US Presidential Election, former Vice President Joe Biden has begun his transition into the White House. With President-elect Biden due to take office on January 20, 2021, what changes can we expect within the FDA?