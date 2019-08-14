Tuesday 16 June 2026

FDA rules out prostate cancer risk with Parkinson's drug

Pharmaceutical
14 August 2019
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A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review has found no increased risk of prostate cancer comes from using entacapone, a Parkinson’s disease drug.

An earlier trial had suggested a possible link between entacapone, which is present in the single-ingredient product Comtan and in the combination therapy Stalevo alongside carbidopa and levodopa, and prostate cancer.

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