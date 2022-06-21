Monday 12 January 2026

FDA slaps CRL on Acer Therapeutics' NDA for ACER-001

Pharmaceutical
21 June 2022
us_fda_big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs), submitted by US rare diseases drug developer Acer Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACER) and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holdings (SIX: RLF).

The news pushed Acer’s shares 12% lower to $1.55 in early trading, while Relief’s shares were down 7.1% at 0.025 Swiss francs by mid-afternoon.

The CRL indicates that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its current form. The CRL states: “[The FDA’s] field investigator could not complete inspection of [Acer’s third-party contract packaging manufacturer], because the facility was not ready for inspection. Satisfactory inspection is required before [the NDA] may be approved. Please notify us in writing when this facility is ready for inspection.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts resubmission of NDA for Acer and Relief's urea cycle disorder drug
29 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Olpruva for patients with urea cycle disorders
28 December 2022
Pharmaceutical
Acer Therapeutics decimated, as FDA stalls Edsivo approval
26 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pharmacological treatments for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS)
24 May 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze