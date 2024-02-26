FDA slaps CRL on cefepime-taniborbactam NDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for cefepime-taniborbactam.
Under development by privately-held US drug developers Venatorx Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics, the drug is a beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor (BL/BLI) combination antibiotic under review as a potential treatment for adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis caused by susceptible gram-negative microorganisms.
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