FDA slaps CRL on Viatris and Mapi NDA

USA-based Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) said in a website posting that it has been informed by its partner, Israel-based Mapi Pharma, that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for GA Depot 40mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product is a long-acting glatiramer acetate being investigated as a once-monthly injection for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).