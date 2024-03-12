FDA slaps CRL on Viatris and Mapi NDA

USA-based Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) said in a website posting that it has been informed by its partner, Israel-based Mapi Pharma, that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for GA Depot 40mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The product is a long-acting glatiramer acetate being investigated as a once-monthly injection for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).
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