FDA staffers back riociguat approval, but with modified dose

On Tuesday (August 6), the US Food and Drug Administration’s Renal Drugs Advisory Committee will discuss German pharma major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) New Drug Application for Adempas (riociguat coated tablet), for the treatment of 1) chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) World Health Organization (WHO) Group 4 to improve exercise capacity and WHO functional class and 2) pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise capacity, improve WHO functional class and to delay clinical worsening.

Ahead of the meeting, FDA issued briefing documents from reviewers, who recommended approval of Adempas to treat PAH and CTEPH) with a modified dosing regimen. The drug is under Priority Review in the USA, with an October 8 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date.