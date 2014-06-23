Friday 9 January 2026

FDA warns that cancer drug docetaxel may cause symptoms of alcohol intoxication

23 June 2014
The US Food and Drug Administration is warning that the intravenous chemotherapy drug docetaxel contains ethanol, also known as alcohol, which may cause patients to experience intoxication or feel drunk during and after treatment.

The agency is revising the labels of all docetaxel drug products to warn about this risk. Health care professionals should consider the alcohol content of docetaxel when prescribing or administering the drug to patients, particularly in those whom alcohol intake should be avoided or minimized and when using it in conjunction with other medications, says the FDA.

Patients should be aware that docetaxel may cause them to become intoxicated from the alcohol it contains. Patients should avoid driving, operating machinery, or performing other activities that are dangerous for one to two hours after the infusion of docetaxel.  In addition, some medications, such as pain relievers and sleep aids, may interact with the alcohol in the docetaxel infusion and worsen the intoxicating effects.

