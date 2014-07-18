FedEx Corp indicted for illegally distributing prescription drugs in USA

The US Attorney for the Northern District of California yesterday charged the FedEx Corporation with conspiring with two separate but related online pharmacy organizations to distribute controlled substances and prescription drugs to US consumers without requiring their customers to have a valid prescription, as required by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Agents from Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations worked closely with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, which led this investigation, and the US Attorney’s Office to prevent these organizations from distributing drugs ordered illegally through the internet.

Over 600 online pharmacy accounts identified in USA