Fennec signs commercialization deal for Pedmarqsi with Norgine

US speciality drugmaker Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: FENC) and Norgine today announced an exclusive licensing agreement under which Norgine will commercialize Pedmarqsi (sodium thiosulfate) in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Pedmarqsi is the first and only approved therapy in the EU and UK for the prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss) induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. The drug is also approved I the USA.