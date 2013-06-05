Friday 9 January 2026

Ferrer's Ozenoxacin shows superiority in Ph III impetigo trial

Pharmaceutical
5 June 2013

Privately-held Spanish drugmaker Ferrer Internacional says that it has successfully completed a Phase III clinical trial in adult and paediatric patients with impetigo involving Ozenoxacin formulated as a topical treatment for dermatological infectious conditions. The product is available for licensing worldwide from Ferrer, except in China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The study demonstrated the superiority of Ozenoxacin 1% cream, applied topically bid for five days, versus placebo on both the clinical and bacteriological endpoints by end of therapy visit (day 6-7). In addition, Ozenoxacin demonstrated a superior bacteriological cure compared to placebo as early as visit two (day 3-4). The trial also demonstrated that Ozenoxacin cream is safe and very well tolerated in the adult and paediatric population, which confirms the results of an absorption, tolerance and safety study in juveniles aged two months and above announced previously.

The trial, conducted at 27 centers in the USA, South Africa, Germany, Romania and Ukraine, involved 465 adult and paediatric patients aged two years and older with a clinical diagnosis of bullous or non-bullous impetigo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze